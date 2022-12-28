Japan Nikkei falls 0.4%

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index declined 107.37 points, or 0.41%, to finish at 26,340.50.
The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 1.13 points, or 0.06%, to 1,909.02.
ECONOMIC NEWS: The Bank of Japan released the minutes of its December 19-20 monetary policy meeting, in which the central bank kept its ultra-easy policy but shocked market with a surprise tweak to its bond yield control, so that long-term interest rate can rise more.
CURRENCY NEWS: The yen eased against the dollar after a summary of opinions at the BOJ December meeting showed board members discussed growing prospects that higher wages could finally eradicate the risk of a return to deflation. The Japanese yen stood at 134.07 against US dollar in Asian trade on Wednesday, 0.5% depreciated from yesterday's close of 133.48, after trading in the range between 133.38-134.40.
