Japan Stocks end mixed

Japan share market finished session with mixed note on Tuesday, 07 February 2023, on following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, yen appreciation to upper 131 level against greenback, and on caution ahead of speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the Economic Club of Washington later on Tuesday.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index declined 8.18 points, or 0.03%, to finish at 27,685.47. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange climbed up 4.18 points, or 0.21%, to 1,983.40.

Total 18 of 33 TSE sectors advanced, with Banks, Other Financial Business, Textiles & Apparels, Insurance, and Chemicals issues being notable gainers, while Iron & Steel, Real Estate, Nonferrous Metals, and Mining issues were notable losers.

Shares of banks and financials advanced on expectations that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) may be on track to normalize its monetary policy. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group rose 3.4% and 2.37%, respectively.

Heavyweight technology stocks also advanced, with Tokyo Electron and Advantest gaining 0.67% and 1.75%, respectively.

Bucking the trend, JFE Holdings tanked 8.1% after Japan's second-biggest steelmaker lowered its forecasts for crude steel output and full-year profit.

ECONOMIC NEWS: Japan Household Spending Fall 1.3% On Year in December- The average of household spending in Japan was down 1.3% on year in December, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications reported.

On a monthly basis, household spending slipped 2.1% - again shy of expectations for a gain of 0.3% following the 0.9% decline a month earlier. The average of monthly income per household stood at 1,150,808 yen, down 0.4% on year. Overall wages were up 4.8% in December, while overtime pay increased 3%.

CURRENCY NEWS: Yen appreciated to upper 131 level against the dollar. The dollar stood at around 131.80 yen in late Tokyo trading Tuesday, down 0.67% from 132.66 on Monday.

