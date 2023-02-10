US Market extends losses

The US stock market finished session into negative territory after erasing earlier gain on Thursday, 09 February 2023, registering second day of consecutive losses, amid ongoing interest rate concerns following hawkish comments by some Federal Reserve officials.

At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell 249.13 points, or 0.73%, to 33,699.88. The S&P500 index was down 36.36 points, or 0.88%, to 4,081.50. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index decreased by 120.94 points, or 1.02%, to 11,789.58.

All 11 sectors ended lower along with the S&P500 Index. Communication services was bottom performing sector, falling 2.8% followed by materials (down 1.41%), utilities (down 1.41%), and financials (down 1.23%) sectors.

Among individual stocks, Alphabet shares slumped again on Thursday, building on a big decline from Wednesday's session as investors grew concerned around rising competition in the artificial intelligence space.

The Google parent unveiled a batch of new AI-powered features for its Search, Maps, and Lens apps.

Affirm shares sank 17% after the company announced a 19% reduction of its staff. The move comes as the buy-now-pay-later company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss per share.

GlobalFoundries shares popped more than 3% after the semiconductor manufacturer signed a deal with General Motors for exclusive production capacity of U. S.-made chips.

ECONOMIC NEWS: The Labor Department said initial jobless claims rose to 196,000, an increase of 13,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 183,000.

Among Indian ADR, ICICI Bank fell 0.67% to $20.70, INFOSYS was up 0.94% at $19.34, WNS Holdings fell 0.21% to $87.39, Dr Reddy's labs fell 1.07% to $54.37, and HDFC Bank shed 0.31% at $67.65. Azure Power Global fell 10% to $3.51. Wipro was down 0.2% at $4.89.

