Singapore Market ends softer

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 3.34 points, or 0.1%, to 3,242.46 after trading between 3,238.70 and 3,256.37. Volume was 1.33 billion shares worth S$993.70 million changed hands.
There were 286 gainers and 267 decliners.
The top performing stock in Straits Times Index was DFI Retail Group which rose 2.8%, while the bottom performing stock was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, falling 6.3%.
The local banks were mostly higher. United Overseas Bank was down 0.8%, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp added 0.4%. DBS was up 0.4%.
In corporate news, ARA US Hospitality Trust shares gained nearly 3% after the company agreed to acquire a hotel in Colorado, US from CH Tenderfoot Hill for $29 million.
Oue Commercial REIT's shares rose 1%, as Hilton Singapore Orchard, the Hilton brand's flagship hotel in Singapore, reopened the 446-room Orchard Wing.
Aspial Lifestyle shares closed 3% higher, as its unit Maxi Cash (Malaysia) completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Malaysia-based Maxion Holdings from Ion World on Tuesday.
