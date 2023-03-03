Singapore Market ends softer

The Singapore stock market finished session slightly lower on Friday, 03 March 2023, as persistent inflation and rate hikes continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index declined 2.88 points, or 0.09%, to 3,232.02 after trading between 3,251.29 and 3,230.42. Volume was 2.56 billion shares worth S$1.21 billion changed hands.

There were 282 gainers and 230 decliners.

The top performing stock in Straits Times Index constituents was Thai Beverage Public Co which rose 2.34% to S$0.655, while the bottom performing stock was Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, falling 0.7% to S$2.78.

Local banks were mixed. United Overseas Bank fell 0.37% to S$29.54 and DBS Group Holdings fell 0.15% to S$33.50, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp was up 0.56% at S$12.50.

