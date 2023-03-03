Singapore Market ends softer

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index declined 2.88 points, or 0.09%, to 3,232.02 after trading between 3,251.29 and 3,230.42. Volume was 2.56 billion shares worth S$1.21 billion changed hands.
There were 282 gainers and 230 decliners.
The top performing stock in Straits Times Index constituents was Thai Beverage Public Co which rose 2.34% to S$0.655, while the bottom performing stock was Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, falling 0.7% to S$2.78.
Local banks were mixed. United Overseas Bank fell 0.37% to S$29.54 and DBS Group Holdings fell 0.15% to S$33.50, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp was up 0.56% at S$12.50.
