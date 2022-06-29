SIS board approves Rs 80-cr share buyback proposal

The board of security services provider on Wednesday approved the buyback of 14,54,545 equtiy shares at Rs 550 per share, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 80 crore.
The buyback offer price of Rs 550 per equity share represents a premium of 20.15% to Tuesday's closing price of Rs 457.75 on the BSE. The buyback size represents 0.99% of the total paid-up capital of the company.
The company said that the process, record date, timelines and other requisite details of the buyback shall be set out in the public announcement and the letter of offer.
SIS offers a wide range of services comprising security services, cash logistics services and electronic security and home alarm monitoring and response, as well as facility management services.
The company's consolidated net profit fell 5.2% to Rs 96.98 crore despite of 8.3% increase in sales to Rs 2,648.01 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Share of SIS were down 1.17% to Rs 452.40 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU