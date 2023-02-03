JUST IN
SIS consolidated net profit rises 2.90% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.67% to Rs 2904.28 crore

Net profit of SIS rose 2.90% to Rs 103.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 100.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.67% to Rs 2904.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2600.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2904.282600.85 12 OPM %4.354.97 -PBDT99.74132.71 -25 PBT65.52104.43 -37 NP103.42100.51 3

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 07:37 IST

