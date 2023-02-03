SIS consolidated net profit rises 2.90% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.67% to Rs 2904.28 crore

Net profit of SIS rose 2.90% to Rs 103.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 100.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.67% to Rs 2904.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2600.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2904.282600.854.354.9799.74132.7165.52104.43103.42100.51

