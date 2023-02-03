SIS consolidated net profit rises 2.90% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Wipro, Palo Alto Networks collaborate for managed security and network transformation
Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit rises 179.49% in the December 2022 quarter
Happiest Minds Tech launches cyber security services for healthcare
ISMT reports consolidated net profit of Rs 30.30 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Just Dial consolidated net profit rises 288.45% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 11.67% to Rs 2904.28 croreNet profit of SIS rose 2.90% to Rs 103.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 100.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.67% to Rs 2904.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2600.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2904.282600.85 12 OPM %4.354.97 -PBDT99.74132.71 -25 PBT65.52104.43 -37 NP103.42100.51 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU