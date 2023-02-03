Starteck Finance consolidated net profit rises 16.67% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 65.69% to Rs 6.76 croreNet profit of Starteck Finance rose 16.67% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 65.69% to Rs 6.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6.764.08 66 OPM %88.6178.19 -PBDT2.802.34 20 PBT2.802.34 20 NP2.241.92 17
