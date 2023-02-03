JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Kamdhenu standalone net profit rises 56.31% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Starteck Finance consolidated net profit rises 16.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 65.69% to Rs 6.76 crore

Net profit of Starteck Finance rose 16.67% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 65.69% to Rs 6.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6.764.08 66 OPM %88.6178.19 -PBDT2.802.34 20 PBT2.802.34 20 NP2.241.92 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 07:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU