Moongipa Capital Finance standalone net profit declines 92.79% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 60.26% to Rs 0.60 croreNet profit of Moongipa Capital Finance declined 92.79% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 60.26% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.601.51 -60 OPM %13.3386.75 -PBDT0.111.50 -93 PBT0.091.48 -94 NP0.081.11 -93
