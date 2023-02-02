Moongipa Capital Finance standalone net profit declines 92.79% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 60.26% to Rs 0.60 crore

Net profit of Moongipa Capital Finance declined 92.79% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 60.26% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.601.5113.3386.750.111.500.091.480.081.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)