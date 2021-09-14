KIOCL announces change in directorate

KIOCL announced that the Ministry of Steel vide its order dated 14 September 2021 has assigned the additional charge of the post of Director (Commercial), KIOCL to T.

Saminathan, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, KIOCL for initial period of three months w.e.f. 07 September 2021 or till appointment of regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.

Accordingly, T. Saminathan has assumed the additional charge of Director (Commercial) today i.e., on 14 September 2021.

