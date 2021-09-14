TCS features in Forrester Now Tech: Cybersecurity Consulting Providers in Asia Pacific

Tata Consultancy Services has been named in the Forrester Now Tech: Cybersecurity Consulting Providers in Asia Pacific (APAC), Q3 2021.

The report provides an overview of 24 cybersecurity consulting providers in the region. It states that clients buy services from APAC security consulting firms to construct security programs, secure executive buy-in and sponsorship, innovate, and accelerate the security program.

Customers are partnering with TCS to proactively defend their digital estate from cyber-attacks and vulnerabilities and secure their digital transformation journeys. TCS' use of automation, investments in innovation and research, comprehensive portfolio of intellectual property, and outcome-based pricing models, help it stay ahead of changing market requirements.

TCS offers cyber security consulting services to customers across major APAC countries.

Services include strategy and roadmap advisory, architecture and design consulting, security assessment and transformation, professional services, and technical implementation. These services cover all security domains areas such as managed detection and response, identity and access management, enterprise vulnerability management, governance, risk and compliance, data privacy and protection, digital forensics and incident response, cloud security, data security and IT/OT security services.

Additionally, TCS' global network of Threat Management Centers help customers with rapid and expert security services locally, while ensuring compliance with data protection laws. In APAC, TCS operates seven Threat Management Centers in Australia, Japan and India. TCS addresses customers' security needs with its Zero Trust framework for business resilience and agility, and its Cyber Defense suite of solutions for consent management, cyber vigilance, vendor risk management, automated vulnerability remediation, identity and access management, and cloud security.

