Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 143.66% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 143.66% to Rs 301.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 123.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 41.35% to Rs 1341.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 948.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1341.32948.9130.3723.70401.00223.22359.50187.82301.46123.72

