Rossari Biotech to debut on bourses today
Business Standard

Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 143.66% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 41.35% to Rs 1341.32 crore

Net profit of Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 143.66% to Rs 301.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 123.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 41.35% to Rs 1341.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 948.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1341.32948.91 41 OPM %30.3723.70 -PBDT401.00223.22 80 PBT359.50187.82 91 NP301.46123.72 144

First Published: Thu, July 23 2020. 08:54 IST

