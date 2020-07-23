Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 143.66% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 41.35% to Rs 1341.32 croreNet profit of Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 143.66% to Rs 301.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 123.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 41.35% to Rs 1341.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 948.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1341.32948.91 41 OPM %30.3723.70 -PBDT401.00223.22 80 PBT359.50187.82 91 NP301.46123.72 144
