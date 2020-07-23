JUST IN
Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 1003.42% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.89% to Rs 38.56 crore

Net profit of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises rose 1003.42% to Rs 12.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.89% to Rs 38.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 230.82% to Rs 14.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.10% to Rs 133.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 151.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales38.5644.78 -14 133.50151.88 -12 OPM %-0.086.21 --2.673.85 - PBDT15.044.20 258 17.5010.31 70 PBT14.013.66 283 14.948.21 82 NP12.911.17 1003 14.064.25 231

