Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 1003.42% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.89% to Rs 38.56 crore

Net profit of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises rose 1003.42% to Rs 12.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.89% to Rs 38.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 230.82% to Rs 14.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.10% to Rs 133.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 151.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

38.5644.78133.50151.88-0.086.21-2.673.8515.044.2017.5010.3114.013.6614.948.2112.911.1714.064.25

