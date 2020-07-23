Tiger Logistics (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.25 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tiger Logistics (India) consolidated net profit rises 146.88% in the December 2019 quarter
Tiger Logistics (India) standalone net profit rises 153.13% in the December 2019 quarter
Govt to soon unveil national logistics policy
2 killed in suspected tiger attacks in Maha''s Chandrapur
MP: Tiger cub found dead at Pench reserve
-
Sales decline 30.01% to Rs 68.03 croreNet loss of Tiger Logistics (India) reported to Rs 15.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.01% to Rs 68.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 97.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 6.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.74% to Rs 301.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 330.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales68.0397.20 -30 301.48330.36 -9 OPM %-22.584.41 --2.964.21 - PBDT-14.843.63 PL -11.1711.60 PL PBT-15.083.37 PL -12.1610.47 PL NP-15.251.56 PL -12.386.32 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU