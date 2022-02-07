Affle (India) spurts after Q3 PAT jumps 103% YoY to Rs 62 cr

Affle (India) jumped 5.82% to Rs 1333 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 102.58% to Rs 62.07 crore on 125.53% increase in net revenue from operations to Rs 339.40 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

On a consolidated basis, profit before tax in the third quarter stood at Rs 70.36 crore, up by 108.23% from Rs 33.79 crore reported in the same period last year.

The growth was broad-based coming from both Cost Per Converted User (CPCU) business and Non-CPCU business, across India & International markets.

EBITDA was at Rs 67.7 crore, an increase of 76.4% y-o-y and up by 29.9% q-o-q.

Sequentially, revenue from operations was up by 23.6% and PAT up by 30.4% last quarter.

The CPCU business continued the growth momentum delivering 5.8 crore of converted users in Q3 FY2022, an increase of 91.2% y-o-y and taking the total converted users delivered in 9M FY2022 to 13.9 crore. The top industry verticals for the company continued to be high growth, helping it register a strong performance in this quarter.

Anuj Khanna Sohum, the chairman, MD and CEO of Affle said: "We continue to witness a strong market opportunity and draw significant moat from our Affle 2.0 strategic foundation laid out last year, anchored on the 2V - Vernacular & Verticalization strategy and our ecosystem level mobile OEM & Operator partnerships.

Building further upon our growth momentum, this quarter too witnessed a robust, broad-based uptick in advertiser spends towards the mobile marketing, coming across the top industry verticals and India & International markets. We unveiled our Affle2.0 Consumer Tech Platform Stack, with our product proposition and tech IP aligned to leverage upon the tremendous digital shift ongoing globally. The accelerated consumer adoption of connected devices offers a significant opportunity for further scale and we remain optimistic of the industry macro-trends. We will continue to augment our global market leadership and invest to achieve our collective vision of reaching 10bn connected devices in this decade ahead.

Our proactive adoption of ESG fortifies our belief in holistic organizational progress leading to sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders."

Affle (India) is a technology company with a proprietary consumer intelligence platform that delivers consumer engagements, acquisitions and transactions through relevant mobile advertising. The platform aims to enhance returns on marketing investment through contextual mobile ads and also by reducing digital ad fraud.

Separately, Affle (India) said that its wholly-owned Singapore subsidiary, Affle International ('AINT'), has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire 28.33% shares of Appnext for a consideration of $8.21 million including the contingent incremental consideration of $4.75 million, to be paid over a period of 18 months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)