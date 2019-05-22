JUST IN
Max Ventures and Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.60 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 45.94% to Rs 249.55 crore

Net Loss of Max Ventures and Industries reported to Rs 5.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 45.94% to Rs 249.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 170.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 29.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 3.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.03% to Rs 923.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 738.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales249.55170.99 46 923.89738.92 25 OPM %3.870.60 -2.176.18 - PBDT2.99-1.69 LP -0.3334.04 PL PBT-5.21-7.50 31 -30.8011.15 PL NP-5.60-4.50 -24 -29.323.36 PL

