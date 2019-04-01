Smart gains in TV18 Broadcast Ltd

Broadcast Ltd is quoting at Rs 36.85, up 3.8% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 47.47% in last one year as compared to a 14.65% spurt in and a 24.74% spurt in the Media index.

Broadcast Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 36.85, up 3.8% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.73% on the day, quoting at 11708.3. The Sensex is at 38983.6, up 0.8%. Broadcast Ltd has slipped around 0.67% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has slipped around 2.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2496.6, up 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 40.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 37.15, up 3.92% on the day. is down 47.47% in last one year as compared to a 14.65% spurt in NIFTY and a 24.74% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 46.71 based on earnings ending December 18.

