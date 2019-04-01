Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd soars 3.71%

-
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 155.25, up 3.71% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.99% in last one year as compared to a 14.65% gain in NIFTY and a 23.45% gain in the Nifty Auto index.
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 155.25, up 3.71% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.73% on the day, quoting at 11708.3. The Sensex is at 38983.6, up 0.8%. Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd has dropped around 5.59% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8335.35, up 1.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 58.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 67.55 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 155.65, up 3.77% on the day. Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is down 27.99% in last one year as compared to a 14.65% gain in NIFTY and a 23.45% gain in the Nifty Auto index.
The PE of the stock is 55.69 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
