Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd soars 3.71%

Ltd is quoting at Rs 155.25, up 3.71% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.99% in last one year as compared to a 14.65% gain in and a 23.45% gain in the Auto index.

Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 155.25, up 3.71% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.73% on the day, quoting at 11708.3. The Sensex is at 38983.6, up 0.8%. Ltd has dropped around 5.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has dropped around 2.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8335.35, up 1.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 58.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 67.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 155.65, up 3.77% on the day. is down 27.99% in last one year as compared to a 14.65% gain in NIFTY and a 23.45% gain in the

The PE of the stock is 55.69 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)