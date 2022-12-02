SML Isuzu sales rises 21% YoY in Nov

SML Isuzu rose 2.04% to Rs 757 after the company's total sales jumped 21% to 729 units in November 2022 compared with 603 units sold in November 2021.

On a sequential basis, total sales surged 26.56% from 576 units sold in October 2022.

The company's cargo vehicle sales slumped 29% to 329 units in November 2022 as against 461 units sold in November 2021. On the other hand, passenger vehicle sales soared 182% to 400 units in November 2022 as against 142 units sold in the same period last year.

SML Isuzu is engaged in the business of manufacture of commercial vehicles and spares. The firm produces light and medium commercial vehicles.

The commercial vehicle manufacturer reported standalone net loss of Rs 9.17 crore in Q2 FY23 as against net loss of Rs 29.11 crore in Q2 FY22. Net sales jumped 76.4% to Rs 410.43 crore in Q2 FY23 as compared to Rs 232.70 crore in Q2 FY22.

