Energy shares edge higher

Energy stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 41.64 points or 0.46% at 9002.05 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 3.78%), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 2.5%),Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 2.24%),Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.16%),Asian Energy Services Ltd (up 1.94%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.68%), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (up 1.58%), Oil India Ltd (up 1.42%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 1.36%), and Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (up 1.23%).

On the other hand, Deep Industries Ltd (down 1.46%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.49%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.37%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 340.79 or 0.54% at 62943.4.

The Nifty 50 index was down 99.45 points or 0.53% at 18713.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 97 points or 0.33% at 29801.91.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 16.34 points or 0.18% at 9255.44.

On BSE,1727 shares were trading in green, 1063 were trading in red and 143 were unchanged.

