Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 95.99 points or 0.47% at 20709.21 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 3.88%), Vedanta Ltd (up 1%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.5%),Coal India Ltd (up 0.44%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 0.32%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.23%), and Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.18%).

On the other hand, JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.23%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.1%) turned lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 340.79 or 0.54% at 62943.4.

The Nifty 50 index was down 99.45 points or 0.53% at 18713.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 97 points or 0.33% at 29801.91.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 16.34 points or 0.18% at 9255.44.

On BSE,1727 shares were trading in green, 1063 were trading in red and 143 were unchanged.

