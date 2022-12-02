Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 97.41 points or 0.48% at 20572.11 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.68%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 1.36%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.12%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.42%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.19%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.12%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.01%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.49%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.37%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.26%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 340.79 or 0.54% at 62943.4.

The Nifty 50 index was down 99.45 points or 0.53% at 18713.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 97 points or 0.33% at 29801.91.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 16.34 points or 0.18% at 9255.44.

On BSE,1727 shares were trading in green, 1063 were trading in red and 143 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)