SMS Lifesciences India consolidated net profit declines 65.87% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 57.11% to Rs 45.99 croreNet profit of SMS Lifesciences India declined 65.87% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 57.11% to Rs 45.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 107.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 42.97% to Rs 10.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.98% to Rs 260.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 377.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales45.99107.22 -57 260.78377.85 -31 OPM %7.836.87 -9.749.20 - PBDT3.327.66 -57 22.5331.77 -29 PBT1.276.03 -79 14.6725.38 -42 NP1.574.60 -66 10.1817.85 -43
