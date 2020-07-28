SMS Lifesciences India consolidated net profit declines 65.87% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 57.11% to Rs 45.99 crore

Net profit of SMS Lifesciences India declined 65.87% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 57.11% to Rs 45.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 107.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.97% to Rs 10.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.98% to Rs 260.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 377.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

