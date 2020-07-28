Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.85 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 279.27% to Rs 21.96 croreNet profit of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation reported to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 279.27% to Rs 21.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 12.80% to Rs 1.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 41.95% to Rs 84.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 59.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales21.965.79 279 84.9659.85 42 OPM %61.84155.96 -56.5660.92 - PBDT0.55-0.77 LP 2.181.74 25 PBT0.51-0.81 LP 2.041.60 28 NP0.85-0.79 LP 1.091.25 -13
