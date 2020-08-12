SMS Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 9.52% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 3.62% to Rs 112.90 crore

Net profit of SMS Pharmaceuticals declined 9.52% to Rs 7.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.62% to Rs 112.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 117.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales112.90117.14 -4 OPM %18.9919.98 -PBDT19.3020.64 -6 PBT13.8115.34 -10 NP7.037.77 -10

