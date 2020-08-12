SMS Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 9.52% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.62% to Rs 112.90 crore

Net profit of SMS Pharmaceuticals declined 9.52% to Rs 7.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.62% to Rs 112.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 117.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.112.90117.1418.9919.9819.3020.6413.8115.347.037.77

