Natco Pharma consolidated net profit declines 14.25% in the June 2020 quarter
Rupa & Company standalone net profit rises 140.50% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 9.84% to Rs 205.43 crore

Net profit of Rupa & Company rose 140.50% to Rs 22.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 9.84% to Rs 205.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 187.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales205.43187.02 10 OPM %17.6111.29 -PBDT33.2818.39 81 PBT30.2914.34 111 NP22.279.26 140

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 15:10 IST

