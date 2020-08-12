Rupa & Company standalone net profit rises 140.50% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 9.84% to Rs 205.43 crore

Net profit of Rupa & Company rose 140.50% to Rs 22.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 9.84% to Rs 205.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 187.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.205.43187.0217.6111.2933.2818.3930.2914.3422.279.26

