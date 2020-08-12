Rupa & Company standalone net profit rises 140.50% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 9.84% to Rs 205.43 croreNet profit of Rupa & Company rose 140.50% to Rs 22.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 9.84% to Rs 205.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 187.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales205.43187.02 10 OPM %17.6111.29 -PBDT33.2818.39 81 PBT30.2914.34 111 NP22.279.26 140
