Finolex Cables consolidated net profit declines 61.75% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.92% to Rs 1090.83 crore

Net profit of Finolex Cables declined 61.75% to Rs 55.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 144.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.92% to Rs 1090.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 932.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1090.83932.98 17 OPM %5.9012.82 -PBDT90.06210.89 -57 PBT79.37200.96 -61 NP55.37144.77 -62

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 15:07 IST

