Finolex Cables consolidated net profit declines 61.75% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Finolex Cables Ltd Spurts 2.98%, S&P BSE Capital Goods index Rises 1.02%
GMM Pfaudler Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Finolex Cables consolidated net profit rises 33.94% in the March 2022 quarter
Finolex Cables Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Dynamic Cables shares to list on National Stock Exchange
-
Sales rise 16.92% to Rs 1090.83 croreNet profit of Finolex Cables declined 61.75% to Rs 55.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 144.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.92% to Rs 1090.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 932.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1090.83932.98 17 OPM %5.9012.82 -PBDT90.06210.89 -57 PBT79.37200.96 -61 NP55.37144.77 -62
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU