Finolex Cables consolidated net profit declines 61.75% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Finolex Cables declined 61.75% to Rs 55.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 144.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.92% to Rs 1090.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 932.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1090.83932.985.9012.8290.06210.8979.37200.9655.37144.77

