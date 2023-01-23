Sobha Ltd Slides 1.68%

Sobha Ltd has added 13.54% over last one month compared to 3.98% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.87% rise in the SENSEX

Sobha Ltd fell 1.68% today to trade at Rs 606.95. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 0.36% to quote at 3398.79. The index is up 3.98 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd decreased 1.6% and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd lost 1.52% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went down 12.78 % over last one year compared to the 3.26% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sobha Ltd has added 13.54% over last one month compared to 3.98% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.87% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2269 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 23088 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1028.6 on 20 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 480.35 on 20 Jun 2022.

