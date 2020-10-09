Sobha Ltd Slips 2.91%

Sobha Ltd has added 6.72% over last one month compared to 3.09% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 5.07% rise in the SENSEX

Sobha Ltd fell 2.91% today to trade at Rs 258.85. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 0.78% to quote at 1713.79. The index is up 3.09 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd decreased 1.61% and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd lost 1.39% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went down 8.73 % over last one year compared to the 5.94% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sobha Ltd has added 6.72% over last one month compared to 3.09% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 5.07% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4373 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 27294 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 472.3 on 18 Oct 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 117.9 on 30 Mar 2020.

