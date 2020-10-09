GOCL Corporation spurts after new order win

GOCL Corporation gained 4.53% to Rs 188.15 after the company said that its wholly owned subsidiary IDL Explosives has bagged an order from Singareni Collieries Company (Singareni).

GOCL Corporation in an exchange filing after market hours yesterday announced that its subsidiary has won order worth Rs 186.78 crore from Singareni Collieries Company for supply of bulk explosives and accessories.

Singareni Collieries Company is a PSU of Telangana State. The order consists of supply of SMS/SME Explosives, LDC Explosives & Accessories and is to be completed in 2 years.

GOCL Corporation, formerly Gulf Oil Corporation, is engaged in the provision of explosive accessories (detonators) (for mining and industrial use); mining and infrastructure, and realty. The company's segments include energetics, mining and infrastructure contracts, realty, lubricating oils and others.

