Sobha Ltd Spikes 6.06%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Rises 3.3%

Sobha Ltd rose 6.06% today to trade at Rs 435.8. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 3.3% to quote at 2601.43. The index is up 15.68 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sunteck Realty Ltd increased 5.74% and Oberoi Realty Ltd added 5.43% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 14.78 % over last one year compared to the 18.66% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sobha Ltd has added 33.62% over last one month compared to 15.68% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 6.2% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 11204 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 40644 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 463.3 on 01 Feb 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 117.9 on 30 Mar 2020.

