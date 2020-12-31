Sobha Ltd Spurts 2.28%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Gains 1.14%

Sobha Ltd has added 23.88% over last one month compared to 16.1% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 6.69% rise in the SENSEX

Sobha Ltd gained 2.28% today to trade at Rs 392.4. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 1.14% to quote at 2477.21. The index is up 16.1 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd increased 2.21% and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd added 1.83% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 8.84 % over last one year compared to the 15.35% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sobha Ltd has added 23.88% over last one month compared to 16.1% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 6.69% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4173 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 33712 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 463.3 on 01 Feb 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 117.9 on 30 Mar 2020.

