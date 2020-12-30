Paisalo Digital Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Rupa & Company Ltd, Coromandel International Ltd, Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd and Firstsource Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 December 2020.

Paisalo Digital Ltd tumbled 9.12% to Rs 675.45 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 52417 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13803 shares in the past one month.

Rupa & Company Ltd crashed 5.94% to Rs 292.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 93555 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30992 shares in the past one month.

Coromandel International Ltd lost 5.50% to Rs 804.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 78.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19152 shares in the past one month.

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd slipped 4.43% to Rs 127.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd shed 3.80% to Rs 100. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

