Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Q1 FY22 PAT spurts 9% to Rs 121 cr

The pharmaceutical major's consolidated net profit grew 9.2% to Rs 121.08 crore on a 21.8% jump in net sales to Rs 789.99 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) over Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21).

Consolidated profit before tax surged 10.6% to Rs 164.90 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 149.14 crore in Q1 FY21. The Q1 earnings was declared after trading hours yesterday, 26 July 2021.

Commenting on the Q1 results, Sridhar Venkatesh, the managing director of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, has said that: "We continue to show remarkable resilience and deliver growth despite the headwinds caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our pharmaceutical manufacturing team worked round the clock to fulfill significantly increased demand for our key brands, especially for Calpol (paracetamol). This effort ensured that patients continued to have access to this important medication during the pandemic. While our vaccines business was impacted due to low vaccination rates, many of our key brands witnessed strong growth fuelled by disciplined execution, enhanced digital capabilities and agility in the market resulting in market share gains."

Meanwhile, the board of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals has acknowledged the gratuitous transfer of the legal title and certain rights in respect of trademarks pertaining to 'lodex' and 'Ostocalcium' brands in India, to the company by Glaxo Group. The transfer of the trademarks 'pertaining to 'lodex' and 'Ostocalcium' brands in India along with legal, economic, commercial and marketing rights of such brands and other associated assets to GlaxoSmithKline Asia with respective values aggregate to Rs 1,649.01 crore. The acquisition of assets and liabilities associated with the vaccines business of GlaxoSmithKline Asia will be for a consideration of Rs 1.66 crore.

Commenting on the transfer of brand rights, Mr Venkatesh, added: "As part of our parent GSK PLC's new ambition to create two world class companies in Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Healthcare, we have decided to transfer our rights in relation to the lodex and Ostocalcium brands to GlaxoSmithKline Asia. The transaction is expected to be completed before the end of the year, subject to shareholder approval and the customary closing conditions, including relevant regulatory approvals."

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals is a subsidiary of GlaxoSmithKline PLC, one of the world's leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare companies.

Shares of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals slipped 1.81% to Rs 1,694.90 on BSE. It traded in the range of Rs 1,690.70 and Rs 1,765.95 during the day.

