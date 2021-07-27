Automotive Axles Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jindal Saw Ltd, GFL Ltd, L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd and CCL Products (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 July 2021.

Automotive Axles Ltd surged 10.17% to Rs 1550.8 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 24901 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2337 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Saw Ltd soared 8.65% to Rs 143.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

GFL Ltd spiked 7.81% to Rs 75.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 83505 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26911 shares in the past one month.

L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd jumped 7.55% to Rs 522. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 64153 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19676 shares in the past one month.

CCL Products (India) Ltd added 7.54% to Rs 446.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 90946 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91254 shares in the past one month.

