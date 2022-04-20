Softtech Engineers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
-
MPS Ltd, SPS Finquest Ltd, Dynemic Products Ltd and Mirza International Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 April 2022.
Softtech Engineers Ltd lost 8.16% to Rs 115.95 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 857 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1041 shares in the past one month.
MPS Ltd crashed 7.67% to Rs 573.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2217 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1339 shares in the past one month.
SPS Finquest Ltd tumbled 6.14% to Rs 110.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 79 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1407 shares in the past one month.
Dynemic Products Ltd pared 6.10% to Rs 618.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15756 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10842 shares in the past one month.
Mirza International Ltd slipped 5.81% to Rs 206.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.44 lakh shares in the past one month.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
