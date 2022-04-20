Financials shares slide

Financials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Finance index falling 22.85 points or 0.29% at 7821.07 at 13:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Bajaj Finance Ltd (down 3.47%), Angel One Ltd (down 2.63%),Manappuram Finance Ltd (down 2.5%),Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd (down 2.46%),Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd (down 2.38%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd (down 2.3%), UTI Asset Management Company Ltd (down 2.23%), Paisalo Digital Ltd (down 2.2%), SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (down 1.72%), and Equitas Holdings Ltd (down 1.71%).

On the other hand, Arman Financial Services Ltd (up 7.13%), Capri Global Capital Ltd (up 4.87%), and Geojit Financial Services Ltd (up 3.1%) moved up.

At 13:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 508.6 or 0.9% at 56971.75.

The Nifty 50 index was up 158.65 points or 0.94% at 17117.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 169.47 points or 0.59% at 29039.05.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 38.45 points or 0.45% at 8630.4.

On BSE,1825 shares were trading in green, 1492 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.

