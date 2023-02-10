NCL Industries standalone net profit rises 31.53% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 13.40% to Rs 419.13 crore

Net profit of NCL Industries rose 31.53% to Rs 19.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.40% to Rs 419.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 369.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales419.13369.59 13 OPM %12.769.91 -PBDT49.1132.63 51 PBT36.4721.50 70 NP19.9415.16 32

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 13:52 IST

