NCL Industries standalone net profit rises 31.53% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.40% to Rs 419.13 crore

Net profit of NCL Industries rose 31.53% to Rs 19.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.40% to Rs 419.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 369.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.419.13369.5912.769.9149.1132.6336.4721.5019.9415.16

