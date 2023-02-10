Munjal Showa standalone net profit rises 223.71% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.63% to Rs 307.53 croreNet profit of Munjal Showa rose 223.71% to Rs 3.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.63% to Rs 307.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 265.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales307.53265.97 16 OPM %2.600.13 -PBDT8.934.26 110 PBT5.941.17 408 NP3.140.97 224
