Munjal Showa standalone net profit rises 223.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.63% to Rs 307.53 crore

Net profit of Munjal Showa rose 223.71% to Rs 3.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.63% to Rs 307.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 265.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.307.53265.972.600.138.934.265.941.173.140.97

