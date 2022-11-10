Somany Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 58.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.26% to Rs 615.54 crore

Net profit of Somany Ceramics declined 58.00% to Rs 14.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.26% to Rs 615.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 558.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.615.54558.276.8612.2235.5564.2618.5848.0614.6934.98

