JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

A-1 Acid consolidated net profit declines 98.55% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Somany Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 58.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 10.26% to Rs 615.54 crore

Net profit of Somany Ceramics declined 58.00% to Rs 14.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.26% to Rs 615.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 558.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales615.54558.27 10 OPM %6.8612.22 -PBDT35.5564.26 -45 PBT18.5848.06 -61 NP14.6934.98 -58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 16:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU