Somany Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 58.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bringing home the new french collection by Somany
Murudeshwar Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 6.67% in the September 2022 quarter
Kajaria Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 39.85% in the September 2022 quarter
Kajaria Ceramics declines on Q2 PAT slides 40% YoY to Rs 70 cr
eMudhra listing, BDL, RVNL, HFCL in spotlight
-
Sales rise 10.26% to Rs 615.54 croreNet profit of Somany Ceramics declined 58.00% to Rs 14.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.26% to Rs 615.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 558.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales615.54558.27 10 OPM %6.8612.22 -PBDT35.5564.26 -45 PBT18.5848.06 -61 NP14.6934.98 -58
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU