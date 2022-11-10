Page Industries standalone net profit rises 1.02% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.78% to Rs 1255.02 croreNet profit of Page Industries rose 1.02% to Rs 162.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 160.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.78% to Rs 1255.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1084.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1255.021084.01 16 OPM %18.9521.53 -PBDT231.36231.34 0 PBT212.54214.82 -1 NP162.13160.49 1
