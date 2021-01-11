Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Burger King India Ltd, Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd, Surana Telecom and Power Ltd and Zuari Global Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 January 2021.

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 37.35 at 14:28 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 16116 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12364 shares in the past one month.

Burger King India Ltd tumbled 9.98% to Rs 150.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd crashed 8.76% to Rs 22.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1340 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2248 shares in the past one month.

Surana Telecom and Power Ltd corrected 8.36% to Rs 5.59. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 67586 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zuari Global Ltd plummeted 8.32% to Rs 112.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 67125 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74566 shares in the past one month.

