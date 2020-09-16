Somi Conveyor Beltings standalone net profit declines 29.17% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 70.29% to Rs 4.29 croreNet profit of Somi Conveyor Beltings declined 29.17% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 70.29% to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.2914.44 -70 OPM %29.1412.81 -PBDT0.461.13 -59 PBT0.230.30 -23 NP0.170.24 -29
