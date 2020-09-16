Somi Conveyor Beltings standalone net profit declines 29.17% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 70.29% to Rs 4.29 crore

Net profit of Somi Conveyor Beltings declined 29.17% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 70.29% to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.4.2914.4429.1412.810.461.130.230.300.170.24

