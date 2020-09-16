PB Global standalone net profit declines 50.34% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.82% to Rs 132.31 crore

Net profit of PB Global declined 50.34% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.82% to Rs 132.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 199.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.41% to Rs 3.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.40% to Rs 521.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 616.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

132.31199.93521.39616.312.272.432.081.951.963.715.245.861.863.574.845.501.442.903.674.19

