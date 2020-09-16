JUST IN
GTN Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.39 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 67.58% to Rs 12.31 crore

Net Loss of GTN Textiles reported to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 67.58% to Rs 12.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 37.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales12.3137.97 -68 OPM %-20.803.19 -PBDT-4.61-1.03 -348 PBT-5.39-1.83 -195 NP-5.39-1.91 -182

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 17:31 IST

