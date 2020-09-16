GTN Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.39 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 67.58% to Rs 12.31 croreNet Loss of GTN Textiles reported to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 67.58% to Rs 12.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 37.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales12.3137.97 -68 OPM %-20.803.19 -PBDT-4.61-1.03 -348 PBT-5.39-1.83 -195 NP-5.39-1.91 -182
