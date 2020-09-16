PB Global standalone net profit declines 78.95% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 71.10% to Rs 39.07 croreNet profit of PB Global declined 78.95% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 71.10% to Rs 39.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 135.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales39.07135.18 -71 OPM %1.511.31 -PBDT0.150.39 -62 PBT0.060.29 -79 NP0.040.19 -79
