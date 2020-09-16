PB Global standalone net profit declines 78.95% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 71.10% to Rs 39.07 crore

Net profit of PB Global declined 78.95% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 71.10% to Rs 39.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 135.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.39.07135.181.511.310.150.390.060.290.040.19

