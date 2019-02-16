Somi Conveyor Beltings standalone net profit declines 56.00% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
ISMT reports standalone net loss of Rs 45.11 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Sales decline 33.98% to Rs 14.88 crore

Net profit of Somi Conveyor Beltings declined 56.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 33.98% to Rs 14.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 22.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales14.8822.54 -34 OPM %12.239.58 -PBDT1.171.60 -27 PBT0.160.37 -57 NP0.110.25 -56

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 13:33 IST

