Somi Conveyor Beltings standalone net profit declines 56.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 33.98% to Rs 14.88 croreNet profit of Somi Conveyor Beltings declined 56.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 33.98% to Rs 14.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 22.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales14.8822.54 -34 OPM %12.239.58 -PBDT1.171.60 -27 PBT0.160.37 -57 NP0.110.25 -56
