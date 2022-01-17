Industrials shares gain

Industrials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Industrials index rising 35.08 points or 0.57% at 6169.24 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Precision Wires India Ltd (up 12.3%), HSIL Ltd (up 12.28%),Praj Industries Ltd (up 7.45%),Greaves Cotton Ltd (up 6.23%),PDS Multinational Fashions Ltd (up 5.06%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Dynamatic Technologies Ltd (up 5%), Vikas Lifecare Ltd (up 4.88%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 4.05%), Somany Home Innovation Ltd (up 3.76%), and Swelect Energy Systems Ltd (up 3.52%).

On the other hand, Urja Global Ltd (down 4.88%), MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd (down 4.86%), and Hexa Tradex Ltd (down 3.88%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 56.68 or 0.09% at 61166.35.

The Nifty 50 index was down 2.25 points or 0.01% at 18253.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 111.19 points or 0.36% at 31062.47.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 26.15 points or 0.28% at 9222.03.

On BSE,2022 shares were trading in green, 1147 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

