Capital Goods stocks slide

Capital Goods stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 10.39 points or 0.04% at 27731.2 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 2.41%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 1.63%),Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 1.44%),Elgi Equipments Ltd (down 1.33%),Bharat Forge Ltd (down 1.31%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Timken India Ltd (down 1.27%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 1.1%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 0.59%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (down 0.49%), and Praj Industries Ltd (down 0.17%).

On the other hand, Schaeffler India Ltd (up 4.86%), Graphite India Ltd (up 1.97%), and Thermax Ltd (up 1.55%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 423.49 or 0.74% at 57944.55.

The Nifty 50 index was up 115.35 points or 0.67% at 17360.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 133.23 points or 0.46% at 28911.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 57.28 points or 0.66% at 8687.33.

On BSE,1788 shares were trading in green, 1507 were trading in red and 126 were unchanged.

