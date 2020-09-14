Larsen & Toubro secures multiple orders for its construction arm

Orders are valued between Rs 1000 cr to Rs 2500 cr

The construction arm of L&T has secured orders from prestigious clients for its varied businesses.

The buildings and factories business of the company has secured a design and build lump sum turnkey order from prestigious client in India to construct office space at two locations in Bangalore.

The water and effluent treatment business of L&T Construction has secured an order from Punjab Water Supply & Sewage Board to provide surface-based bulk drinking water supply to Jalandhar town on design, build, operate and transfer basis.

L&T Geostructure has been awarded projects to construct down and up lines of a bybass grade separator in Katni district, Madhya Pradesh.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)